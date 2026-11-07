14 private bus operators caught charging excess fares in Pune

As many as 14 private bus operators were caught charging passengers fares exceeding the government-prescribed limits and ₹7.04 lakh worth of fines were imposed during a special enforcement drive conducted by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) between November 1 and 6, 2026. The RTO inspected 309 private passenger buses, 65 of which were found violating transport regulations during the drive carried out following numerous complaints of private bus operators charging exorbitant fares during the Diwali festive season. The RTO inspected 309 private passenger buses, 65 of which were found violating transport regulations during the drive. (HT FILE)

As per the prescribed rules, private passenger bus operators are permitted to charge a maximum of 1.5 times the corresponding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fare/s. However, complaints of operators charging excessive fares prompted the transport department to intensify monitoring and take strict action against violators.

The department’s enforcement figures also show that during September and October 2026, officials inspected 129 vehicles, identified 35 violations, and caught seven buses charging excessive fares. Fines amounting to ₹25.82 lakh were imposed during this period, according to the RTO.

“Private bus operators cannot take advantage of the festive rush and charge passengers arbitrary fares. The government has clearly prescribed the maximum permissible fare, and operators found violating these rules will face strict action. Our inspection drive will continue to ensure that passengers are not exploited during the festive season,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.

Passengers travelling to their hometowns during Diwali also expressed concerns over ridiculously high fares charged by private bus operators. “We have to travel home during the festival, and there are very few options available at the last minute. Some operators quote fares much higher than the regular rates, leaving passengers with little choice but to pay. The authorities should ensure that operators follow the prescribed fare limits,” said Makrand Pathare, a passenger who recently travelled by a private bus.

The RTO has appealed to passengers to report instances of overcharging by private bus operators through its WhatsApp helpline number, 8757330101. Complainants have been asked to share their names, vehicle registration numbers and photographs of their tickets to help officials verify complaints and initiate action. Bus owners, drivers and their representatives have also been directed to keep all vehicle documents and fare-related records readily available, and cooperate with the inspection teams.