160 workers from Pune stranded in Sudan sugar factory seek help to return home

PUNE At least 160 workers from Pune and surrounding districts are stranded in Rabak city, which is about 300 km from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, amid fierce fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force here. According to the workers who had travelled to Sudan on work visas, and are employed at Kenana Sugar Company, there are around 460 workers from Pune, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra stranded here. According to the workers who had travelled to Sudan on work visas, and are employed at Kenana Sugar Company, there are around 460 workers from Pune, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra stranded. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Uttam Narayan Patil, who hails from Kalewadi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and has been working in Sudan for the past 29 years, said, since there been no response from company management, they have stopped work. “Considering the political situation in Sudan, many people stranded here are scared and surviving under tense situation. We don’t know when we will meet our family members. After repeated attempts, company management today (Saturday) called a meeting with workers. Now, we are waiting for a positive outcome.’’

Patil, along with his two brothers including Rajaram Narayan Patilk, 55, Sambhaji Narayan Patil, 52, and his nephew Satish Patil are stranded here. The family members in Kalewadi say they are worried about their kin back in Sudan.

The fighting between the rival military groups has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded, and has left the country at risk of humanitarian disaster, as those still trapped in their homes face shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity.

Madhukar Gaikwad, 58, from Navi Sangvi in Pune, who is working in Sudan for the last 25 years and is currently the in charge at Kenana Sugar Company, said, “As of now we are safe, but considering the situation here in Sudan we don’t know what will happen tomorrow. We want to request the government of India to rescue us as soon as possible.”

Along with Gaikwad, there are many more like Shashikant Tambe from Kothrud, Bhagwan Kulkarni from Shanipar area of Pune city who are stranded in Sudan.

Charles Inascio Mendes, 57, a resident of Mumbai, who is working in the sugar factory since the last two years, said, “We have been stranded here for several days now and the company management has failed to provide us with any assistance. We have also approached our embassy, but failed to receive help.’’

Mendes said, if we don’t get any assistance from the Indian Government soon, we will start walking towards the Sudan port which is 1,100 km from their current location. According to him, that’s the only choice left in such a situation.

When HT contacted Pune district administration, a senior officer said, there is no message or work assigned to them by the Union Foreign Ministry regarding the same.

The Indian embassy in Sudan is aware of the situation and is reportedly working to provide the necessary support to the workers. However, due to the current crisis in the country, it is unclear when the workers will be able to return to India.

India has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back its citizens stranded in war-torn Sudan. Last week, the foreign ministry said that India is making “every effort to ensure the safety and security of its citizens stranded in Sudan”.

“We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan. We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the website of the Indian embassy in Khartoum, there are around 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan. Along with this, there is also a settled Indian community of around 1,200 people - which has been in the country for nearly 150 years.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, of Watchdog Foundation, said, “It is really unfortunate that such large number of Indians are stuck in various parts of Sudan but the response of the Indian Embassy is slow. The Indian government should ensure all Indians return home safely.”