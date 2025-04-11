31 tola gold jewellery worth 16.55 lakh stolen from flat in Pune’s Moshi area

Gold jewelry weighing 31 tolas valued at ₹16.55 lakh was stolen from a high-rise residential building in the Moshi area. Prima Facie police said that there is no forceful entry mark inside of the house. The accused might be familiar with the victim, and he knows where all keys have been kept. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the incident was reported between February 19 and April 9 at their flat in Kesar Kingston.

The complaint was lodged by a techie working with a multinational company and a case was registered against unidentified individuals on Thursday.

The police have initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the building premises and surrounding areas. Forensic teams have also been deployed to assist with the probe.

A case has been filed at Bhosari MIDC police station under section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).