36 mobile phones stolen during DJ Alan Walker Pune concert, four held

The city police on Saturday arrested four people for stealing at least 36 mobile phones from attendees during a show by internationally acclaimed DJ Alan Walker at the New English Phoenix School Ground in Kharadi on October 18. So far, fourteen handsets have been recovered from their possession, said police. (Representative Photo)

The accused arrested have been identified as Sayyed Mohammad Idrees Shaikh (21), a resident of Mumbai, Akhil Venkatramana Godavari (24), a resident of Hyderabad, Lokesh Hanumant Pujari (31), a resident of Mumbai and Pappu Bhagirathi Vaishya (24), a resident of Mumbai.

Sanjay Chavan, Chandannagar police station incharge, said that a live concert of the British artiste was organised where the accused struck and stole the handsets and attendees were busy enjoying the performance.

“The accused melted into the crowds, took advantage of the victims and stole the mobile. Based on suspicion and technical input, we apprehended and arrested the accused. So far, fourteen handsets have been recovered from their possession,” he said.

The police official said that they were looking for three to four other members of their gang involved in the theft and were at large.