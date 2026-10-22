4 friends killed, 3 injured in Karad accident

Pune: Four youths were killed and three others injured after their SUV rammed into a truck on a newly opened six-lane flyover on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Karad on Tuesday. They were all from Katarkhatav village in Satara district. Four youths were killed and three others injured after their SUV rammed into a truck on a newly opened six-lane flyover on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Karad on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accident occurred around 10:30 pm when the seven friends were returning home after visiting the Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur during the Dussehra festivities.

Their SUV rammed into a truck and then collided head-on with a tempo on the highway, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Tejas Deshmukh, 25; Sagar Nimbalkar, 23; Suyash Chinchkar, 20; Rohit Dhotre, 21. Aman Tamboli, 23; Ruturaj Dubale, 21; Shantanu Shingade, 20 sustained injuries.

DM Darade, senior police inspector at Karad police station, said, “The accident occurred when the driver, identified as Tejas Deshmukh, allegedly attempted to overtake a moving goods truck from the left at high speed. The SUV hit the truck from behind. The impact caused the SUV to spin out of control, strike the flyover’s left-side protective railing and then collide head-on with another tempo.”

A case was registered against Deshmukh on Wednesday under Sections 281, 106(1), 125(a), 125(b), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, in connection with the fatal accident.

Nikhil Pingle, superintendent of Satara police, said, “Our teams immediately rushed to the spot and offered all necessary help to the victims. The injured were immediately shifted to Krishna Hospital in Karad.”

Vehicular movement on the Bengaluru-Mumbai highway was affected for a short time. Senior police inspector DM Darade is conducting the investigation.