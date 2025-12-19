Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

40-year-old man booked for molesting minor

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 07:46 am IST

Chandannagar police booked 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting seven-year-old girl at his residence in Borate Vasti area

Pune: The Chandannagar police have booked a 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl at his residence in the Borate Vasti area. The accused allegedly lured the child under the pretext of playing a “food testing” game while his wife, who runs coaching classes for children, was away. The accused has been identified as Alim Shikalgar of Chandannagar.

Chandannagar police booked 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting seven-year-old girl at his residence in Borate Vasti area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Chandannagar police booked 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting seven-year-old girl at his residence in Borate Vasti area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the incident took place between 9am and 11am on December 13.

Taking advantage of her wife’s absence, the accused called the minor and her friend to his house for their regular class.

Upon their arrival, the accused sent the victim’s friend away to her grandmother’s house. He then allegedly tied a pink scarf (dupatta) around the seven-year-old victim’s eyes, claiming they were going to play a blindfolded “food testing” game.

Police officials stated that during the game, Shikalgar gave the girl apple slices, chocolate syrup, guava, and Cadbury chocolate to taste. Under the guise of the game, he allegedly asked the minor to remove her clothing. When the girl refused, the accused inappropriately touched her.

Traumatised by the incident, the victim told her mother only after two days and authorities were alerted.

Following the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the Chandannagar police registered a case and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

News / Cities / Pune / 40-year-old man booked for molesting minor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Pune's Chandannagar police have booked Alim Shikalgar, 40, for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl under the guise of a "food testing" game at his home. The incident occurred on December 13 when he isolated the girl by sending her friend away. Following the victim's disclosure to her mother, authorities registered a case under relevant laws, including POCSO.