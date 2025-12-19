40-year-old man booked for molesting minor

Pune: The Chandannagar police have booked a 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl at his residence in the Borate Vasti area. The accused allegedly lured the child under the pretext of playing a “food testing” game while his wife, who runs coaching classes for children, was away. The accused has been identified as Alim Shikalgar of Chandannagar. Chandannagar police booked 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting seven-year-old girl at his residence in Borate Vasti area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the incident took place between 9am and 11am on December 13.

Taking advantage of her wife’s absence, the accused called the minor and her friend to his house for their regular class.

Upon their arrival, the accused sent the victim’s friend away to her grandmother’s house. He then allegedly tied a pink scarf (dupatta) around the seven-year-old victim’s eyes, claiming they were going to play a blindfolded “food testing” game.

Police officials stated that during the game, Shikalgar gave the girl apple slices, chocolate syrup, guava, and Cadbury chocolate to taste. Under the guise of the game, he allegedly asked the minor to remove her clothing. When the girl refused, the accused inappropriately touched her.

Traumatised by the incident, the victim told her mother only after two days and authorities were alerted.

Following the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the Chandannagar police registered a case and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.