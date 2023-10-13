Ajit Pawar holds marathon meetings in Pune

After becoming the guardian minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar visited Pune city and held several meetings on various issues on Friday. Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit was named guardian minister of Pune, in place of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and cabinet colleague Chandrakant Patil. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pawar held a meeting with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) officials and took a review of underground cable work. Though the project was started six years back it is still incomplete. Pawar instructed MSEDCL officials to speed up work.

Pawar also spoke with the Sassoon Hospital administration and discussed the drug case.

Sassoon Hospital and its administration have been in the docks over the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil against the backdrop of deaths at Nanded government hospital.

Also, the work of town planning schemes and development plans has been pending for many years. Pawar took a review with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and instructed them to speed up the work as well as keep the public amenity spaces while undertaking development of new areas.

Pawar also held a meeting regarding the pending multilevel flyover at University Chowk.

