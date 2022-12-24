Bits n Bytes:Know about startup, business news in Pune

Prejex Inc., a spin-off of Germany-based Prejex GMBH, has entered into an agreement with Polybond, headed by Adit Rathi of Rathi Group to manufacture needle-less injections. The partnership has enabled shifting of manufacturing capabilities of the German company from Berlin to Pune, for global distribution. Prejex’s product eliminates pain factor as the medicine is delivered subcutaneously through the skin and negates cross-contamination.

Adit Rathi, managing director, Polybond India, said, “India is on its way to becoming a global manufacturing hub for medical devices.”

Media and Entertainment Skill Council seeks creative talent

Pune: Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) in association with the city’s Tron School of Animation organised a two-day job fair for students. More than 1,000 students registered and 250 got an interview opportunity with industry leaders like CINTAA, Crescendo, NY VFXWAALA, Reliance Animation & Reliance Entertainment, Godspeed Games, MESC, etc.

Rahul Bojalwar, chairman, TRON said, “The media and entertainment industry has proven to be a major job creator and encourages creative and innovative talent. Most of the jobs are driven by creative, innovative, and inventive thinking and attracting youngsters.”

Green ride initiative

Pune: The Bank of Baroda flagged off the 2nd edition of “Green Ride” initiative with fitness enthusiast Milind Soman. Under the programme, Milind has embarked on an eight-day sustainable journey on bicycle and electric scooter. Starting the eco-friendly journey from Mumbai, Milind visited the bank’s office in Pune and interacted with employees, customers, and fans.

Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy said, “We are excited to partner with Milind to promote clean air and green energy.”

Milind said, “I remember Pune as a pleasant and pollution-free city from my younger days. If we make a small change in our day-to-day lives – walk/ cycle short distances instead of drive, switch to electric two-wheelers – we will collectively be able to make a significant difference to our environment and enjoy the Pune of old.”

Repos Energy unveils anti-theft ‘Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine’ technology

Pune: Industry titan Ratan Tata-backed and Pune-based Repos Energy unveiled anti-theft invention at the “Fuel Revolution” event hosted at the company’s factory site in Chakan, Pune. The technology called DATUM (Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine) will help end consumers make guaranteed 10% savings on their fuel (diesel) consumption.

DATUM is diesel storage management machine that acts as a diesel ATM and its customers include L&T, VRL logistics, Adani Port, Adar Poonawalla Clean City and mining belts of India.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, co-founder, Repos Energy, said, “The DATUM is a unique patented invention that will help us prevent over 6.7 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions.”

Truly Desi ties up with ProEarth

Pune: City’s A2 milk dairy startup Truly Desi has tied up with social enterprise ProEarth to enable customers to return used but cleaned milk pouches for recycling. In an effort to reduce landfill and plastic waste, Truly Desi has been collecting milk pouches for recycling since past few months, recycled 30% plastic milk pouches and aims to recycle 80-90% of its milk packaging in future.