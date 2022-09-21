Home / Cities / Pune News / Cab driver attacked with knife for refusing ride

Cab driver attacked with knife for refusing ride

pune news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 07:19 PM IST

A 27-year-old IT professional allegedly attacked a cab driver after he refused a ride to Pune railway station

The incident was reported at Baner on Tuesday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported at Baner on Tuesday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 27-year-old IT professional allegedly attacked a cab driver after he refused a ride to Pune railway station. He also attacked policemen when they tried to intervene.

The incident was reported at Baner on Tuesday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Abhinav Shailendrakumar Singh, a resident of Hinjewadi, who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to police, on Tuesday at around 3:30 pm at the parking lot of D-Mart, the accused approached cab driver Shivraj Jathale as he wanted to go to Pune railway station. However, the cab driver refused to go, after which the accused allegedly stabbed him with a knife. In this attack, the driver sustained injuries to his stomach and hand.

People present at the spot called police control room seeking for help. On duty police constable Sandip Berge and Gadekar rushed to the spot and intervened. However, the accused attacked Berge with wooden stick and abused Gadekar.

Rajesh Malegave, assistant police inspector, said, “As per the complaint filed by the Berge, we have arrested Singh in allegedly attack on cab driver and on police.”

Chaturshringi police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Singh under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out