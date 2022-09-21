Cab driver attacked with knife for refusing ride

A 27-year-old IT professional allegedly attacked a cab driver after he refused a ride to Pune railway station. He also attacked policemen when they tried to intervene.

The incident was reported at Baner on Tuesday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Abhinav Shailendrakumar Singh, a resident of Hinjewadi, who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to police, on Tuesday at around 3:30 pm at the parking lot of D-Mart, the accused approached cab driver Shivraj Jathale as he wanted to go to Pune railway station. However, the cab driver refused to go, after which the accused allegedly stabbed him with a knife. In this attack, the driver sustained injuries to his stomach and hand.

People present at the spot called police control room seeking for help. On duty police constable Sandip Berge and Gadekar rushed to the spot and intervened. However, the accused attacked Berge with wooden stick and abused Gadekar.

Rajesh Malegave, assistant police inspector, said, “As per the complaint filed by the Berge, we have arrested Singh in allegedly attack on cab driver and on police.”

Chaturshringi police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Singh under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.