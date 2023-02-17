Cab driver who attempted to kidnap Pune techie arrested

The Hinjewadi police have arrested the cab driver who allegedly tried to abduct a 44-year-old IT professional, said officials on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh Lanu Nawale.

Hindustan Times had reported that the IT professional had filed an FIR after the driver led her on an unfamiliar route, instead of dropping her to the location.

According to PSI Tukaram Khadke, the investigation officer in the case, the woman raised an alarm, which was seen by fellow travellers. When the car stopped at a signal, the other commuters rushed to her and rescued her.

A case under IPC section 362 was registered.