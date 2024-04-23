 Civic commissioner sets May 15 deadline for nullah cleaning - Hindustan Times
Civic commissioner sets May 15 deadline for nullah cleaning

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 24, 2024 05:16 AM IST

On Tuesday, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P visited the Ambil Odha (nullah) to check the cleaning work

The municipal commissioner has instructed the drainage department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to complete nullah cleaning work by May 15.

Annually, the PMC undertakes the cleaning of drainage lines, stormwater drains, drainage chambers and nullahs before the monsoon season. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P visited the Ambil Odha (nullah) to check the cleaning work. Prithviraj said, “We visited the places where nullah cleaning work is underway like the Ambil Odha. We have instructed that the work be speeded up and completed by May 15.”

Annually, the PMC undertakes the cleaning of drainage lines, stormwater drains, drainage chambers and nullahs before the monsoon season. However, delays and shoddy/incomplete works over the past few years have led to waterlogging during the rainy season and subsequent criticism. To address this, early nullah cleaning has been planned, with the tendering process having been initiated before the model election code of conduct came into force.

Tenders for the cleaning of drains across 15 zonal offices were approved. However, the contractors submitted bids at rates significantly lower than previously calculated, raising doubts over work quality. Furthermore, the pace of work remains sluggish despite an early start, particularly when it comes to cleaning nullahs. Hence, a deadline has been set for May 15 with the work to be supervised by 15 zonal offices and five circle deputy commissioners of the PMC.

News / Cities / Pune / Civic commissioner sets May 15 deadline for nullah cleaning
