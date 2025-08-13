Cong to decide on Raj’s role in MVA if he & Uddhav reunite: Ramesh Chennithala

PUNE: The Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take a call on Raj Thackeray’s role in the alliance if he and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray formally reunite; the party’s Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said on Tuesday. Chennithala accused the ECI of ignoring the information provided by the Opposition about suspected malpractices in various constituencies.

The remark came at the end of the Congress’s two-day, state-level workshop, attended by Chennithala and state unit president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

Asked about speculation following Uddhav and Raj seen sharing a stage recently, Chennithala told media persons, “We have no objection if both brothers come together — that is their family matter. But as far as the MVA is concerned, once they reunite, we will hold discussions within the party and make a decision.”

Chennithala attacked Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning why the CM was speaking on behalf of the Election Commission of India (ECI) after Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about its functioning. “Rahul Gandhi asked the ECI questions yet the Maharashtra CM replied on the ECI’s behalf. Why?” Chennithala wondered aloud.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day workshop of the Congress in Pune, Chennithala alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ECI were working in collusion to undermine the democratic process during elections in the country.

‘Vote chori’ was first raised in Maharashtra. After the results of the assembly polls were declared, we raised doubts over the electoral process. It was obvious that the votes had been stolen. The BJP and the ECI had jointly snatched away our victory. This happened in Haryana as well, and the same will happen in Bihar,” Chennithala said.

In the LS elections held in May 2024, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was humbled by the MVA, with the Opposition bloc cornering 30 out of the 48 seats; Chennithala said. “The MVA won the maximum number of seats in Maharashtra in the 2024 LS elections but ‘vote chori’ turned the mandate in favour of the Mahayuti in the assembly polls, held five months later,” he alleged.

Furthermore, Chennithala said, “The ECI cannot intimidate the leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, by sending him notices after he exposed the vote theft in Maharashtra and Bihar.” Gandhi is leading the protests against ‘vote chori’ to save democracy without any political motive. The Congress will intensify protests across the country by reaching out to the masses and conducting signature campaigns, Chennithala said. While the ECI has not clarified the ‘vote chori’ concerns, the BJP is defending the poll watchdog, Chennithala claimed.

He alleged that the tariffs slapped on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump reflected the failure of India’s foreign policy. “The trade tariff has started hurting businesses. The country now remembers Indira Gandhi’s valiant leadership during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. In contrast, our incumbent Prime Minister is scared to speak out against threats by the US,” Chennithala said.

He claimed that the Mahayuti dispensation is running the ‘most corrupt’ government in the history of Maharashtra. “They did not keep their promise on the farm loan waiver. The flagship Ladki Bahin scheme failed as many women were excluded from its ambit,” Chennithala said.

He pointed at the allegations against minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, in connection with a dance bar in Mumbai and the controversy over cabinet minister Manikrao Kokate playing a game of rummy on his mobile phone during a legislative session. Chennithala accused the BJP of deliberately delaying the long-pending elections to the local bodies in the state.

Whereas Sapkal, addressing the party workers, said that the Congress has remained strong despite some leaders quitting. “Those who left should not be spared any thought. We have a strong base. With local self-government elections coming up, the party must stand united to win in the municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads,” he said.

The two-day workshop, held at a private resort near Khadakwasla dam, saw participation from all state-level leaders and office-bearers of the Congress.

