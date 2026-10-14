Deshmukh-Jadhav, Asagaonkar in fray for MLC polls

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar/SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday appealed to voters to elect Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav and Jayanti Asagaonkar, fielded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from the graduates and teachers’ constituencies, respectively, in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has appealed to voters to elect Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav and Jayanti Asagaonkar, fielded by MVA from the graduates and teachers’ constituencies, respectively. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Addressing an NCP meeting virtually to kickstart the poll campaign, Pawar said, “We are fielding a candidate who works for graduates and can resolve their problems. Harshada has worked in various fields, and she has a good public connect.”

Pawar highlighted Deshmukh-Jadhav’s family background, noting that her father was a civil servant and her father-in-law was associated with the education sector. Pawar urged voters to give Deshmukh-Jadhav an opportunity to represent the graduates in the state legislature, expressing confidence that she would effectively raise their issues.

The elections to the Pune division’s graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies are scheduled to be held on October 23. Deshmukh-Jadhav is contesting the graduates’ seat; while Asagaonkar, the sitting MLC, is the MVA candidate for the teachers’ constituency. Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressed confidence that the MVA will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections, citing corruption and unemployment as key issues.

BJP appoints 25 senior state party leaders as in-charges for Pune division MLC polls

The state Bharatiya Janata Party/BJP has appointed 25 senior state party leaders, including sitting and former legislators, as in-charges of all assembly constituencies in the five districts of Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur for the upcoming Pune division’s graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies’ MLC elections on October 23. In a post on X, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan said that these BJP leaders with their experiences and skills will make valuable contributions to ensure the victories of the two BJP candidates contesting on behalf of the Mahayuti in the Pune division MLC polls. Chavan was in Pune a couple of days ago to review the party’s preparedness for the elections.