Engineer arrested in laptop theft case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 11, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Sameer Somnath Thorat (39), who was arrested by Shivajinagar police on Friday

The cyber unit of Shivajinagar police arrested a 39-year-old hardware engineer for allegedly stealing four laptops and other hardware material worth 1.40 lakh from a private shop in the city.

Police said, the accused was working as a hardware engineer at laptop repairing shop between September 2023 and January 2024. When the shop owner went to Dubai during the same time, the accused allegedly stole four laptops and other martial from the shop and absconded.

After his return, shop owner came to known about the incident and he filed a police compliant against the accused.

After technical analysis, police confirmed wear bouts of the accused in between Ahmednagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and laid the trap and arrested him consequently.

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under sections of 420,408 of the Indian Penal Code.

