Engineering student allegedly raped at Islampur lodge; 2 held

PUNE: A 20-year-old engineering student was allegedly raped by two men at a lodge in Islampur on Friday after they made her consume a soft drink laced with alcohol, police said on Monday. 20-year-old engineering student allegedly raped by two men at lodge in Islampur on Friday after they made her consume a soft drink laced with alcohol, police said on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident occurred between 10am and 2pm at a lodge on the Ishwarpur-Kameri road. Police arrested the two accused, identified as Shardul Patil and Pratham Sachin Patil, both residents of Islampur.

According to the complaint, the woman, who is from Rahimatpur in Satara district and is currently staying at a hostel in Ishawarpur for her studies, had gone to Bahe near Islampur with friends on October 1.

Police said Shardul picked her up on a black Activa and took her to the Ishwarpur bus stop, where he introduced her to Pratham. The two allegedly took her to a lodge instead of dropping her at the hostel.

Superintendent of police, Sangli, Tushar Doshi said, “According to the complainant, the accused allegedly gave her a soft drink mixed with alcohol and sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that she was threatened with death if she disclosed the incident to anyone.”

The accused later left the survivor near a bus stand and fled, police said. The woman returned home and informed her family about the incident. She later approached the police with her family and lodged a complaint against the two men.

Police arrested the accused on Saturday night. They were produced before a court on Sunday which remanded them to police custody for three days.