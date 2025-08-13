Haven’t got HSRPs installed? Get ready to face penalty!

PUNE: With only a few days left for the August 15 deadline for high-security registration plate (HSRP) installation in Maharashtra, the state transport department has made it clear that there will be no extension this time. The transport department has warned vehicle owners who fail to install HSRPs within the stipulated time of strict action. Noida, India - December 18, 2020: A mechanic replacing a car’s old registration number plate with the high security registration plate (HSRP) at Ace Honda service centre, in Noida Sector 11, India, on Friday, December 18, 2020. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Shafaque's story

According to data from the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), a total 774,489 HSRP orders have been placed so far under the MH12 code. Out of these, 698,497 appointments have been scheduled and 540,009 fitments have been completed as of August 11, 2025.

As per the information shared by the state transport department, not only will the RTO-related work (ownership transfers, fitness certificates, and other services) of vehicle owners who fail to install HSRPs within the stipulated time be put on hold, they will also be liable to pay an additional penalty. The department has urged citizens to get their HSRPs fitted at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush and legal consequences.

The authorities have also indicated that enforcement drives will intensify immediately after the deadline, and vehicles found without the mandatory plates will be penalised on the spot. The HSRPs, designed to enhance vehicle identification and curb theft, are being made compulsory across the state with the final compliance date now rapidly approaching.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “Vehicle owners must ensure that they get their HSRPs fitted before the deadline. Post-deadline, we will not process any RTO-related work for non-compliant vehicles, and penalty action will be taken as per the rules.”