News / Cities / Pune News / HC rejects PIL against Pune riverfront development project

HC rejects PIL against Pune riverfront development project

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 19, 2023 07:48 PM IST

Previously, the Maharashtra State Tree Authority had the authority to allow the cutting of more trees, but the state recently amended the law and empowered the concerned municipal commissioners to make the decision on tree cutting at the local level tree authority meeting

The Bombay High Court (HC) has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the riverfront development project and empowering the municipal commissioner to allow tree cutting.

The petitioner had challenged this and demanded not to allow Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to take any decision on allowing tree cuttings for the riverfront project. (Representative Photo)
The petitioner had challenged this and demanded not to allow Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to take any decision on allowing tree cuttings for the riverfront project. (Representative Photo)

Nisha Chavan, head, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) legal department, said, “Last week, the high court rejected the PIL for government’s amendment.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For the ambitious project, the PMC would need to cut several trees. Previously, the Maharashtra State Tree Authority had the authority to allow the cutting of more trees, but the state recently amended the law and empowered the concerned municipal commissioners to make the decision on tree cutting at the local level tree authority meeting.

The petitioner had challenged this and demanded not to allow Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to take any decision on allowing tree cuttings for the riverfront project.

In recent times, some petitions were also filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the riverfront development project, but all the cases went in favour of PMC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out