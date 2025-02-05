Kirtan prog by Namdev Shastri cancelled  

Amid strong opposition from Maratha organisations, a planned ‘kirtan’ by Namdev Shastri, a spiritual leader from the Vanjari community, at Dehu in Pune district was called off by the organisers. According to the temple’s trustees and organisers, the decision to cancel the program was made in response to objections raised by Maratha groups and a warning from local police. (HT PHOTO)

The event was scheduled for February 7 at Sri Kshetra Bhandara Dongar near Dehu, where the temple of Sant Tukaram Maharaj is located.

According to the temple’s trustees and organisers, the decision to cancel the program was made in response to objections raised by Maratha groups and a warning from local police.

“Considering the present situation, the letter from Maratha organisations, and the caution issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, we have decided to cancel the kirtan by Shri Namdev Shastri, which was planned for Friday at the temple,” said trustee Balasaheb Kashid.

He further stated that the decision was reached after discussions with Namdev Shastri.

Shastri recently came out in support of state cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, who faced criticism from the opposition due to alleged ties with extortion case accused Walmik Karad. While Shastri defended Munde, he also extended his support to the family of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. However, Maratha groups were angered by his backing of Munde in the matter.

The murder of the Massajog village sarpanch in December sparked a political controversy in Maharashtra, as one of the accused in a related extortion case, Walmik Karad, is known to be a close associate of Munde. Members of Akhand Maratha Samaj submitted a letter to the temple trustees demanding the cancellation of Shastri’s kirtan, alleging that he had defended Munde, whom they accused of having direct or indirect links to Deshmukh’s murder.

The Talegaon-Dabhade police also issued a letter to the temple trustees, warning that if the kirtan were held, it could lead to a law-and-order issue, with Maratha outfit members possibly attempting to blacken Shastri’s face.