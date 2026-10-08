Maha introduces performance-based postings for senior health officials

In a first, Maharashtra has introduced a performance-based posting system for senior district health officials; their three-year track record will be assessed on a 100-point scale before they are considered for key administrative postings. The new policy was announced via a government resolution (GR) issued on October 6. It aims to bring greater transparency to postings and improve the quality and efficiency of public health administration. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The new policy was announced via a government resolution (GR) issued on October 6. It aims to bring greater transparency to postings and improve the quality and efficiency of public health administration.

According to officials, the assessment will cover 11 parameters, including public orientation and grievance redressal, leadership, financial management, nutrition, medicines and sanitation, human resource management, response during natural disasters and epidemics, and implementation of government health campaigns.

For the assessment, the department will use data from the Health Management Information System, official portals, national health programme reports, quality assurance assessments, financial and audit records, inspection reports, medicine and equipment availability, manpower records, patient feedback and grievance registers.

Each score must be supported by official and verifiable evidence. The same achievement cannot be counted twice. A state-level committee, headed by the health services commissioner and the National Health Mission director, will oversee the assessment. The performance of serving officials will be assessed annually as of March 31, based on their work over the preceding three years.

Prakash Abitkar, Maharashtra’s public health minister, said, “Through an objective, quality-based assessment of officials, the Public Health Department has developed a comprehensive set of criteria to ensure efficient use of human resources, encourage good performance and bring greater transparency to the transfer process. This will help improve the quality and efficiency of public health services in the state.”