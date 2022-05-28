Maharashtra has always led the country & played a major role in social work: President Kovind

“Savitribai Phule started the first school for girls in Pune and empowered women to get educated. Also the first woman doctor Anandi Gopal was from Maharashtra, and we are proud that the first woman president of India, Pratibha Patil, is amongst us today. Maharashtra has always led the country and played a major role in social work. When I got to know about the social work carried out by the trust during the pandemic over the last two years, I could not deny attending this function,” said President Ram Nath Kovind. He was speaking at the function to commemorate 125 years of the Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust held at the Balgandharva Rang mandir in Pune on Friday.

President Kovind further said, “Maharashtra is the land of saints and spirituality. The Maratha kings have worked for several social reforms. Also Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has led his movement from here and we are glad he was born here in Maharashtra and in our country. Recently, I inaugurated a building named after Dr Ambedkar in Jamaica as a sizeable Indian community is living in Jamaica. It is a proud moment not only for Maharashtra but for our entire country.”

President Kovind gave away the prestigious Laxmibai Memorial awards 2022 to three renowned women achievers from different fields including Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor, University of Maharashtra Health Sciences; international bonsai expert Dr Prajakta Kale; and Dr Bhagyashree Patil, chairman and executive director of Dr D Y Patil Abhimat university, Pimpri.

Along with President Kovind, former president Pratibha Patil, Maharashtra state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune district Ajit Pawar, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, and president of the trust advocate Pratap Pardeshi were also present on the occasion. A coffee table book titled ‘Laxmidatta’ reviewing 125 years of work of Shri Datta Mandir was released by former president Pratibha Patil. Ms Patil said, “This trust carries huge historical importance and Smt Laxmibai and her husband have done a lot of social work over the years. We are honoured to have President Kovind as our chief guest today for the function.”