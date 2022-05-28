Maharashtra has always led the country & played a major role in social work: President Kovind
“Savitribai Phule started the first school for girls in Pune and empowered women to get educated. Also the first woman doctor Anandi Gopal was from Maharashtra, and we are proud that the first woman president of India, Pratibha Patil, is amongst us today. Maharashtra has always led the country and played a major role in social work. When I got to know about the social work carried out by the trust during the pandemic over the last two years, I could not deny attending this function,” said President Ram Nath Kovind. He was speaking at the function to commemorate 125 years of the Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust held at the Balgandharva Rang mandir in Pune on Friday.
President Kovind further said, “Maharashtra is the land of saints and spirituality. The Maratha kings have worked for several social reforms. Also Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has led his movement from here and we are glad he was born here in Maharashtra and in our country. Recently, I inaugurated a building named after Dr Ambedkar in Jamaica as a sizeable Indian community is living in Jamaica. It is a proud moment not only for Maharashtra but for our entire country.”
President Kovind gave away the prestigious Laxmibai Memorial awards 2022 to three renowned women achievers from different fields including Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor, University of Maharashtra Health Sciences; international bonsai expert Dr Prajakta Kale; and Dr Bhagyashree Patil, chairman and executive director of Dr D Y Patil Abhimat university, Pimpri.
Along with President Kovind, former president Pratibha Patil, Maharashtra state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune district Ajit Pawar, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, and president of the trust advocate Pratap Pardeshi were also present on the occasion. A coffee table book titled ‘Laxmidatta’ reviewing 125 years of work of Shri Datta Mandir was released by former president Pratibha Patil. Ms Patil said, “This trust carries huge historical importance and Smt Laxmibai and her husband have done a lot of social work over the years. We are honoured to have President Kovind as our chief guest today for the function.”
Rags-to-riches journey of builder Avinash Bhosale
PUNE It is for the second time that auto-rickshaw driver-turned-smalltime builder-turned flamboyant businessman – Avinash Bhosale – has been arrested by law enforcement agencies, and both the times, the reason for the arrests has been 'finance'. The court granted Bhosale bail on the same day. From an auto rickshaw driver to a smalltime builder to a flamboyant businessman, Bhosale has had a chequered past with more than his fair share of controversies.
No increase in excavation charges for government agencies in Pune
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Thursday, decided to keep in place the concession which was offered to government agencies for digging and repairing roads under the trenching policy. Earlier, the Pune municipal administration wanted to scrap the concession and collect charges equal to that of other private agencies. The charges are around Rs6,000 per running metre for government agencies.
Clear all encroachments from floodplains in Ghaziabad before monsoon: UP irrigation dept
The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department has warned residents of about four dozen villages to remove all illegal constructions along the Hindon and Yamuna floodplains before the monsoon. The administration will not be liable for any compensation in case of damages in the event of flooding. The list includes villages in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The last time the river Hindon received major water flow was (about 1.25 lakh cusec) during the floods in 1978.
Sector 18 coaching centre sealed in Noida
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar department sealed a coaching centre in Sector 18, Noida, on Friday for not following norms under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, and not operating with the required permissions. Provisions of the UP Coaching Registration Act, 2002, restrict coaching in certain circumstances, and mandate the registration of the person imparting coaching, or running, managing or maintaining coaching centres.
Collection agent robbed of ₹3.42 lakh in Greater Noida
A collection agent of a paint company was allegedly looted of ₹3.42 lakh cash by three unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Thursday evening. Police said that Lodhi was in his car that was intercepted by the three suspects. They manhandled him and fled with the cash. The three of them fled the spot after committing the crime. Police have formed three teams, including a zonal team, to nab the suspects.
