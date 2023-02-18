Home / Cities / Pune News / Man crushed to death by overspeeding container

Man crushed to death by overspeeding container

pune news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Locals and police rushed him to the hospital for further medical treatment immediately after the accident, where he was declared dead due to multiple injuries

According to police, a car driver abruptly stopped in the middle of the road after noticing an unusual noise coming from the vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police, a car driver abruptly stopped in the middle of the road after noticing an unusual noise coming from the vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: A 30-year-old man was crushed by an overspeeding truck near Dukkar Khind in the Warje Malwadi on Thursday, according to police officials.

The deceased was identified as Bajirao Gadale (30), a resident of Narhe. According to police, he was on his way home around 10.30 am on Thursday. A car in front of him stopped in the middle of the road suddenly near Dukkar Khind. Gadale, who was following the car, collided with it and fell on the road.

An overspeeding container crushed him and left him in a pool of blood in a fraction of a second.

Locals and police rushed him to the hospital for further medical treatment immediately after the accident, where he was declared dead due to multiple injuries.

According to police, a car driver abruptly stopped in the middle of the road after noticing an unusual noise coming from the vehicle.

A case has been filed at the Warje police station under sections 304(a), 279, 427, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act against the drivers of both vehicles, and further investigation is underway. According to police, no arrests have been made in this case as of yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out