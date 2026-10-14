Man gets bail in granddaughter POCSO case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 56-year-old man accused of sexually abusing his six-year-old granddaughter at his house in Pune, citing inconsistencies in statements recorded during the investigation and the non-examination of key witnesses. The Pune Sessions Court had rejected his earlier bail plea on June 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Justice Milind N Jadhav passed the order on October 12, allowing the bail application of Ravindra Shyamrao Bhise, arrested on January 21, 2026. The Pune Sessions Court had rejected his earlier bail plea on June 1.

According to the prosecution, the alleged incident occurred during the intervening night of January 17 and 18, when the child stayed overnight at her grandparents’ house. Her mother lodged the complaint.

The defence, represented by advocate Harshwardhan M Pawar, argued that there were material inconsistencies between the FIR and the child’s subsequent statements. It also questioned the medical evidence and contended that the accused had been falsely implicated due to strained family relations.

The court noted that the investigating agency had not recorded the statements of the child’s grandmother, father and paternal aunt, who were stated to have been at the house. It also observed differences between the child’s statements recorded on January 20 and February 2, including additional details in the later statement.

The prosecution, represented by assistant public prosecutor Sangeeta E Phad, and the victim’s legal-aid counsel advocate Akshay Patil opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the possibility of witness intimidation.

Granting bail, the court clarified that its observations were limited to the bail application and would not affect the trial.

Bhise was directed to furnish a personal bond of ₹25,000 with one surety for the same amount. He must report to Mundhwa police station on the first Monday of every month, cooperate with the trial and refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. He cannot leave Maharashtra without the trial court’s permission.

The court warned that violations of the bail conditions could lead to cancellation of bail.