 MD supply racket busted; cops seize contraband worth ₹1 cr   - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MD supply racket busted; cops seize contraband worth 1 cr  

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 11, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Pune crime branch anti-narcotics cell sleuths arrested three persons and seized Mephedrone worth ₹1 crore from their possession

Pune: Anti-narcotics cell sleuths of the Pune crime branch arrested three persons and seized the narcotic substance Mephedrone worth 1 crore from their possession from an apartment in Tingre Nagar, officials said on Saturday. 

Pune crime branch anti-narcotics cell sleuths arrested three persons and seized Mephedrone worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore from their possession. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune crime branch anti-narcotics cell sleuths arrested three persons and seized Mephedrone worth 1 crore from their possession. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused, identified as Shrinivas Santosh Godje (21), a resident of  Dhanori and Rohit Shantaram Bende (21), and Nimish Subhash Abnave, (27) both residents of Lohegaon were nabbed on Friday based on a tip-off to the crime branch authorities. 

The FIR was lodged at Vishrantwadi police station on Friday night. The ANC claimed that during a search operation, 471 gm Mephedrone (MD) along with four cell phones, two electronic weighing machines, a two-wheeler, a car and other items, all worth 1.89 crore was seized from the trio. Police have booked the accused under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Police are investigating the case to know where the accused persons sourced the Mephedrone and whom the contraband was meant for. 

Senior police inspector Ulhas Kadam said, “Three persons were arrested for possession of illegal drugs. The accused were produced before a court on Saturday afternoon which has remanded them to police custody till August 16.” 

Kadam further said that the accused are educated and don’t have any past criminal record. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / MD supply racket busted; cops seize contraband worth 1 cr  
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On