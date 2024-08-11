MD supply racket busted; cops seize contraband worth 1 cr  

Pune: Anti-narcotics cell sleuths of the Pune crime branch arrested three persons and seized the narcotic substance Mephedrone worth ₹1 crore from their possession from an apartment in Tingre Nagar, officials said on Saturday. Pune crime branch anti-narcotics cell sleuths arrested three persons and seized Mephedrone worth ₹ 1 crore from their possession. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused, identified as Shrinivas Santosh Godje (21), a resident of Dhanori and Rohit Shantaram Bende (21), and Nimish Subhash Abnave, (27) both residents of Lohegaon were nabbed on Friday based on a tip-off to the crime branch authorities.

The FIR was lodged at Vishrantwadi police station on Friday night. The ANC claimed that during a search operation, 471 gm Mephedrone (MD) along with four cell phones, two electronic weighing machines, a two-wheeler, a car and other items, all worth ₹1.89 crore was seized from the trio. Police have booked the accused under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are investigating the case to know where the accused persons sourced the Mephedrone and whom the contraband was meant for.

Senior police inspector Ulhas Kadam said, “Three persons were arrested for possession of illegal drugs. The accused were produced before a court on Saturday afternoon which has remanded them to police custody till August 16.”

Kadam further said that the accused are educated and don’t have any past criminal record.