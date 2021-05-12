Mobile shop owner booked for molesting minor

A mobile shop owner was booked for molesting a seven-year-old under the guise of getting her thumb print for Aadhaar card registration.

The man was identified as Pavan Suresh Kolapkar, a resident of Muktewadi area of Chakan.

The incident happened at a shop where the man worked called ‘Raj Mobile’ in Vedant Sankul area of Khed, Pune.

The woman was trying to get an Aadhaar card made for her daughter. The shop provided the service of registering.

“The parents dropped the girl to the mobile shop to get her thumb print and (retinal scan done) and went to a nearby shop to get photo copies of some documents made. They returned in less than 10 minutes and found the man in the position,” said senior police inspector Ashok Rajput of Chakan police station.

The man has, however, not yet been arrested.

When asked about the validity of the private mobile store as an Aadhaar center, senior PI Rajput said, “That will be a part of the investigation whether they have the permit to make Aadhaar cards. There is a list of valid Aadhaar centres.”

A case under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 1 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCOS) Act was registered at Chakan police station.