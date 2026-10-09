Monsoon withdraws from Maharashtra two days ahead of normal date

Pune: Pune, India - January 08, 2021:The weather has been cloudy for the last two days but on Friday, heavy rains lashed many parts of the city in Pune, India, on Friday, January 08, 2021.(HT PHOTO)

The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire state of Maharashtra on Thursday, October 8, two days ahead of its normal withdrawal date of October 10; according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD withdrawal map dated October 8 shows the withdrawal line moving south of Maharashtra, indicating that the entire state has now come out of the southwest monsoon’s influence. The withdrawal took place in phases, with the process beginning in parts of the state on October 3 and progressing across the remaining regions over the following days. Mumbai and Pune were among the areas where the monsoon began withdrawing on October 3. The retreat subsequently advanced across other parts of Maharashtra between October 4 and 7 before the monsoon completely exited the state on Thursday. The early withdrawal of the monsoon has been accompanied by a prolonged spell of predominantly dry weather across Maharashtra. With the reduction in rainfall activity and increased sunshine, temperatures have started rising in several parts of the state, with both daytime and nighttime temperatures showing an upward trend.

Pune, in particular, has been witnessing noticeably warmer conditions. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius recently, making it the highest maximum temperature recorded in October of any year since 2002. The maximum temperature has remained around 35 degrees Celsius in Pune for three consecutive days, making the first week of October unusually warm.

According to S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, “Currently, Pune is experiencing dry and humid weather conditions. These conditions are likely to continue for the next three to four days during which, temperatures are expected to remain on the higher side,” Sanap said.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon marks the transition towards the post-monsoon period in the state. While isolated weather changes can still occur, widespread rainfall activity is unlikely to happen in the coming days. The monsoon’s retreat from Maharashtra also signals the beginning of a warmer and drier phase, particularly over interior parts of the state. However, temperatures are expected to fluctuate depending on local weather conditions and changes in wind patterns.