MoU signed between MSFDA and IISER Pune to train teachers

PUNE The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, and the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA), Mumbai, will jointly work to develop and implement capacity-building workshops for faculty members of universities and affiliated colleges under the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra.

In this endeavour, IISER Pune will collaborate with the MSFDA to organise online, as well as intensive in-person workshops, on modern inquiry-based teaching skills, research-based pedagogies, and core philosophies of science and mathematics education.

The two organisations signed an MoU in the presence Uday Samant, minister for Higher and Technical Education and Vikas Rastogi, principal secretary. From the MSFDA team, Nipun Vinayak, executive director MSFDA and Prof Jayant Udgaonkar, director IISER Pune were present.

“MSFDA intends to train the faculty of around 5500 colleges of Maharashtra in a phased manner. The focus of the training will be a multidisciplinary curriculum pedagogy, leadership, innovation, inclusion and diversity. In collaboration with all the universities and Institutes of Eminence, MSFDA will nudge to streamline higher education towards its actual purpose of cultivating a total human being,” said Nipun Vinayak.

IISER Pune has been engaging with school and college teachers to impart skills aimed at helping teachers improve their science and mathematic teaching skills. Through these earlier initiatives at the UG and PG levels, teachers across India have benefited from various workshops conducted by IISER Pune under multiple initiatives, including those conducted via Centre of Excellence in Science and Mathematics Education (CoESME), established under the of Education, Government of India.

“IISER Pune is committed to excellence in science education and has been engaged in conducting training workshops for teachers over the last few years. We are delighted to be a partner for the capacity development programme with the MSFDA and to work with college teachers across Maharashtra”, said Prof Harinath Chakrapani, dean, IISER Pune.