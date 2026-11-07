MPSC adds 21 cadres to Group-C recruitment, changes exam structure

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Saturday added 21 new cadres to the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination scheme, taking the exam beyond the six cadres included in the original scheme. The commission has revised the rules governing preliminary results, main examinations and cadre preferences, according to a notification published on its official website. The notification states that other cadres requiring the same educational qualifications will also be considered part of the examination scheme if their requisitions are received before the declaration of the preliminary examination results. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

MPSC had published the exam scheme on May 20, 2026, initially covering six cadres. However, following the general administration department’s government resolution dated May 5, 2026, 21 additional Group-C cadres for which requisitions have been received by the commission have been included. The new list of cadres has been provided in the corrigendum.

The notification states that other cadres requiring the same educational qualifications will also be considered part of the examination scheme if their requisitions are received before the declaration of the preliminary examination results.

The commission has also revised the preliminary examination result process. For cadres requiring common educational qualifications, the number of candidates eligible for the main examination will be determined based on the options submitted by candidates in their applications and the total number of unreserved and reserved vacancies to be filled. A combined result will be declared based on the marks obtained in the common preliminary examination. However, separate results will be declared for cadres requiring specific educational qualifications.

“A common main examination will be conducted for administrative cadres under Group-C services requiring common educational qualifications, as per the prescribed examination scheme and syllabus. Separate main examinations will be held for cadres requiring specific educational qualifications, including newly added cadres,” the notification stated.

The corrigendum states that wherever a common main examination is conducted for more than one cadre or service, candidates will be asked to submit their cadre or service preferences and order of priority, wherever required. Provisions relating to the waiting list have also been revised.

The age limit for existing and newly included cadres will remain as prescribed in the exam scheme published on May 20, 2026, subject to changes announced through subsequent government decisions.