MPSC chief denies role in paper leak; Pawar challenges timeline

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday rejected Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar’s clarification on the Drug Inspector examination paper leak, alleging that the Commission was trying to “shift responsibility” by focusing on the timeline of the incident. NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday rejected MPSC chairman’s clarification on paper leak, alleging that the commission was trying to ‘shift responsibility’ by focusing on timeline of the incident. (HT FILE)

In a statement issued on September 2, Bhimanwar said the paper leak occurred in January 2026, before he took oath as MPSC chairman on February 18 and assumed charge on March 3. He said the Commission had taken the matter seriously, filed a police complaint, initiated an investigation and formed a high-level internal committee to recommend preventive measures.

Pawar, however, claimed that the question paper reached students on March 20, two days before the scheduled examination, making the chairman’s appointment date irrelevant.

“By saying that the paper was leaked in January 2026, you are trying to escape responsibility. The fact is that the paper reached students on March 20, two days before the examination. Hence, the issue of when you took the oath or assumed charge does not arise,” Pawar said.

He also questioned why the examination was conducted in March if the paper had been leaked two months earlier.

“If, as you claim, the paper was leaked in January, then is it not a serious matter that the leak happened two months before the examination? Despite knowing this, why was the examination held in March?” Pawar asked.

Bhimanwar said he remained committed to protecting the credibility, impartiality and transparency of the constitutional body and appealed for allegations to be examined based on facts, official records and evidence rather than being turned into personal or political controversies.

Pawar, however, reiterated his demand that Bhimanwar and the MPSC secretary take ‘moral responsibility’ and resign. At a press conference in Pune on August 26, he had also opposed Bhimanwar’s appointment as chairman, citing controversies surrounding his tenure as RTO commissioner.

Comparing the episode with the earlier “Karnik scam”, Pawar said it had shaken students’ confidence in the recruitment system.

“Because of the betrayal of trust, students today are confused about whether they should continue studying or not. If you truly care about the constitutional position, the credibility of the Commission and the future of students, show moral responsibility and resign immediately,” he said.