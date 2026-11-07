MSRTC extends deadline for mandatory NCMC cards for women till Jan 1

Pune - The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Friday extended the deadline for making the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) mandatory for women availing travel concessions till January 1, 2027. MSRTC Bus - Shivneri - The first fleet of MSRTC's new range of Mercedese Benz buses will ply to Pune from Dadar from Thursday at 10.00am - HT Photo by Kunal Patil 20.05.09 - MAY09 2K9 (Hindustan Times)

MSRTC had made the NCMC smart card mandatory for women and senior citizens starting October 1, 2026. Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the extension was granted after considering requests and suggestions from various social organisations, public representatives, political leaders and other stakeholders.

“Considering the difficulties faced by women beneficiaries, particularly in rural areas, and the requests received from various sections, we have decided to extend the deadline for making NCMC smart cards mandatory till January 1, 2027. Women will be able to avail travel concessions without the card until December 31, 2026,” Sarnaik said.

MSRTC will organise special NCMC registration camps at gram panchayat levels across Maharashtra to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered. The registration drive will be conducted with the support of local elected representatives, passenger organisations and gram panchayat officials. The corporation has set a target of completing 100% registration and distribution of smart cards to women beneficiaries by December 31.

Mihika Suryavanshi, who travels regularly by ST buses, said the extension would provide much-needed relief to women who had not yet obtained their cards. “Many women from villages, especially elderly passengers and those unfamiliar with online registration, are still unaware of the process or have not been able to complete it. The extension will give them more time to register without losing the benefit of travel concessions,” she said.