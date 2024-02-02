New Pune CP Amitesh Kumar says he will augment visible policing to give confidence to vulnerable sections

The newly-appointed commissioner of police for Pune, Amitesh Kumar on Thursday said that ‘visible policing’ will be augmented in the city and whatever required shall be done to give confidence to the vulnerable sections. Newly-appointed Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar (L) with outgoing police chief Retesh Kumaarr. (HT PHOTO)

The senior police officer who took the charge in the evening from the outgoing police chief Retesh Kumaarr said focusing on maintenance of law and order, prevention and detection of crime, traffic management, safety of women, cyber and economic offences and safety of children each of which will be his immediate priority.

The new commissioner further said that quick disposal of citizen grievances and addressing the issues of police constables and officials would be effectively dealt with through inclusion of all stakeholders together for positive results.

“We will go through statistics, crime issues, law and order issues, drug hotspots, vulnerable areas of women safety and how to increase visible policing and effectiveness of the police. We will take everybody on board to find out long term solutions to every issue,” he said.

Regarding traffic issues of the city , Amitesh said, “Regulation and decongestion of traffic will be chief concerns based on evidence based enforcement and deterrence. Congestion hotspots will be identified and those will be decongested ,” he said.

Replying to a media query on compulsory helmet use by citizens , Amitesh said, “Helmet use is mandatory as is wearing seat belts and it has to be implemented. Traffic offences like wrong side carriage driving, riding triple seat and other traffic violations will be strictly dealt with.”