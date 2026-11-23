Eligible students belonging to the Maratha community pursuing agriculture and allied courses in the state will now receive educational fee concessions on par with students belonging to other backward classes (OBCs), with the state agriculture department extending the benefits to tuition fees, examination fees, and 10 additional institutional charges across colleges affiliated with Maharashtra’s four agricultural universities. The concessions are listed in the admission brochure of the Maharashtra Council of Agricultural Education and Research (MCAER), Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

A government resolution (GR) passed by the agriculture department on November 20 has approved the extension of these benefits to eligible students belonging to the Maratha community from the academic year 2026-27. The decision covers admission fees, university student assistance and welfare funds; college magazine fees; university student insurance funds; library charges; Ashwamedh funds; gymkhana fees; registration charges; university medical assistance funds; and student identity card fees. The concessions are listed in the admission brochure of the Maharashtra Council of Agricultural Education and Research (MCAER), Pune.

The circular also cites a letter dated October 15 from the Maratha reservation cell of the general administration department, following a meeting held on October 14 under the chairmanship of the minister for water resources, who also heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation. During the meeting, it was emphasised that students belonging to the Maratha community should not be charged fees higher than those applicable to OBC students. The meeting also stressed that non-payment of additional fees should not create any hurdles in the admission process. All concerned departments were asked to issue necessary instructions to educational institutions and colleges under their jurisdiction to ensure compliance.

“The admission process should not face any obstacles because students have not paid fees exceeding those applicable to OBC students,” the circular states, referring to the directions issued at the meeting.

The agriculture department has instructed all four state agricultural universities to carefully verify the prescribed eligibility criteria before extending the concessions and ensure their proper implementation. The MCAER has also been asked to coordinate with the universities in this regard. The circular further warns that educational institutions and colleges that fail to implement the decision will face action as per the applicable rules.