Pedestrian killed after being hit by car

A 48-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding car on DRDO Road near the Hanuman temple in Pashan on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Virendra Raghavendra Prasad Dwivedi (48), a resident of Gulmohar Plaza, Vivekanand Society. (HT)

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 7 am. The deceased has been identified as Virendra Raghavendra Prasad Dwivedi (48), a resident of Gulmohar Plaza, Vivekanand Society in Pashan. According to Police, the deceased was an IT professional.

Police said that on Saturday early morning, Dwivedi had gone for a walk when an SUV hit him from behind. Dwivedi sustained serious injuries in the accident and later died.

Uttam Bhajnawale, SPI at Chaturshringi Police Station, said, “Based on the CCTV footage in the locality, we have identified the SUV, and the accused has been identified as Ishan Sethia, who is a student of a private college in Pune, and further investigation is going on.”

Chaturshringi police have registered a case against the driver under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Section 184 for dangerous driving. Further investigation is underway.

Speaking with media, Dherendra Dwivedi, the deceased’s brother from Madhya Pradesh said, “He was my older brother and was working is an IT professional. He was unmarried. On Saturday, while he was out for his regular morning walk, he met with an accident.”

According to the police, after the accident, the driver took the injured person to a private hospital. However, after the doctor declared him dead, the driver fled the hospital, leaving behind the vehicle involved in the accident. Police later seized the SUV and are searching for the accused.

Police said the SUV driver, a first year BBA student, also sustained minor injuries in the accident.