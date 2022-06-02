Plan on track to turn MSRTC buses into EVs: Ajit Pawar
Pune: “Though major chunk of funds is allocated to Pune Metro project, steps are taken to upgrade 3,000 MSRTC buses in the state budget. We will soon add more electric buses (EV) to the fleet of state transport utility,” said Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, at the inauguration of MSRTC’s first electric bus at the head office.
State transport minister Anil Parab and other dignitaries flagged off the first electric bus, to run from Pune to Ahmednagar, at the MSRTC head office near Swargate on Wednesday morning.
Pawar said, “The objective of MSRTC is to provide safe travel to passengers. Running EVs is the next step to conserve energy and turn environment friendly. Residents should take advantage of e-buses and more charging stations will be set up at depots across the state in the near future.”
At another function organised at Balgandharva Rangmandir on MSRTC foundation day, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray joined through video conferencing and said, “MSRTC is the most important part of everyone’s life in terms of traveling and it has always preserved its place in the hearts of lakhs of passengers over the years. When the county is completing its 75 years of Independence, MSRTC is also coming to this stage along with it. It has played a major role especially in the lives of students from rural areas and helping in building their careers.”
“Even during the last two years of the Covid pandemic, our ST buses and its workers came forward to help the needy and took challenges to drop passengers to other states and transportation of goods,” he said.
