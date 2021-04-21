PMC asks citizens to vacate dilapidated wadas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued notices to citizens who are staying in dilapidated wadas and buildings in the city and asked them to vacate it due to safety reasons.

Every year, the PMC issues a public notice before monsoon to avoid any accident.

City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “The PMC conducted a survey of dilapidated wadas and issued notices to citizens who are living in them.”

A PMC officer on anonymity said, “It is an annual routine process to issue the notice, but citizens do not vacate their homes and continue to stay in dangerous buildings. As there is a tenant and owner issue, tenants are worried that if they vacate the home, they will not retain any claim on property.”