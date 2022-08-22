PMC, traffic police issue guidelines for road occupation by Ganesh pandals
Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and city traffic branch have taken a slew of measures and formulated guidelines for the occupation of road space by Ganesh pandals
Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and city traffic branch have taken a slew of measures and formulated guidelines for the occupation of road space by Ganesh pandals. The civic body has warned of strict action against pandals found blocking the entire road in flagrant violation of the rule that permits them to occupy only limited space, that too after a string of permissions from the PMC and city police. The PMC has quoted the 2016 Bombay high court (HC) decision directing the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) not to allow pandals on roads and footpaths as these disturb the flow of traffic and cause inconvenience to citizens. According to the traffic branch, some important public roads are found to be completely taken over by Ganesh pandals, forcing pedestrians and motorists to take other roads, in turn leading to congestion and inconvenience.
Whereas the guidelines state that mandal office-bearers will have to produce their identities before the PMC, police and revenue departments that will assess their applications and subsequently grant permission for public pandals. A police-PMC-revenue department squad will inspect the pandal site and in case of violation, legal action will be taken against the mandal which erected the pandal. The mandals in their petition before the government had demanded that the permissions granted in 2019 must be continued. Their request had been granted by chief minister Eknath Shinde. However, the PMC and police have made it clear that the mandal will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of 2019 and exercise caution while erecting pandals near public spaces or on public roads.
DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We are ensuring that all guidelines are followed strictly by the mandals. The mandals have been requested to ensure that they don’t occupy the roads and cause inconvenience to the public. The guidelines will be followed as per the permissions granted in 2019. However, citizens are free to get in touch with the police if they find any violation or inconvenience during the festival if somebody blocks the road.”
Mandals must take care of the services of ambulance, autos, two-wheelers and PMPML buses
Pandals can have a height of up to 18 feet
Running pandals must not measure more than 50 metre
Pandals must be put up at the appointed place only
Must have volunteers and security guards for duty
If pandals are found violating norms, citizens can call 18001030222/9689900002 or call the anti-encroachment cell on 02025501398. Police station in-charge and ward officers will take action based on the jurisdiction of complaints
Nadda takes a trip down memory lane, remembers days spent in Shimla
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda took a walk down memory lane in Shimla where he attended an alumni meet as the chief guest at his alma mater Himachal Pradesh University on Sunday. Nadda said that dedication, honesty and perseverance were the main components of achieving success. Nadda also shared some lighter moments with the audience. Nadda, Padma Bhushan awardee and noted film actor Anupam Kher, who was also a part of the event and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria were honoured with 'Alumni of the Year' award.
Pune RTO asks 35 driving schools to improve their service or face action
The Pune Regional Transport Office has asked at least 35 driving schools to upgrade themselves or lose licenses after they scored poorly in the grading carried out by the transport office. The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A, A, B, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A grade. Driving Schools whose licenses are suspended can re-apply, said officials.
Under house arrest, stopped from visiting slain pandit’s family: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she was put under house arrest by the administration to stop her from visiting the family of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a militant attack in Shopian on August 16. Mufti tweeted pictures of a locked and chained gate and a CRPF vehicle stationed outside her house at Gupkar.
In a first, Punjab introduces reservation for law officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste in posts of law officers recruited by the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general's office will be reserved for SCs. These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.
MSRTC Pune division posts ₹9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period
The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue. On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores.
