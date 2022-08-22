PMC, traffic police issue guidelines for road occupation by Ganesh pandals

Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and city traffic branch have taken a slew of measures and formulated guidelines for the occupation of road space by Ganesh pandals. The civic body has warned of strict action against pandals found blocking the entire road in flagrant violation of the rule that permits them to occupy only limited space, that too after a string of permissions from the PMC and city police. The PMC has quoted the 2016 Bombay high court (HC) decision directing the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) not to allow pandals on roads and footpaths as these disturb the flow of traffic and cause inconvenience to citizens. According to the traffic branch, some important public roads are found to be completely taken over by Ganesh pandals, forcing pedestrians and motorists to take other roads, in turn leading to congestion and inconvenience.

Whereas the guidelines state that mandal office-bearers will have to produce their identities before the PMC, police and revenue departments that will assess their applications and subsequently grant permission for public pandals. A police-PMC-revenue department squad will inspect the pandal site and in case of violation, legal action will be taken against the mandal which erected the pandal. The mandals in their petition before the government had demanded that the permissions granted in 2019 must be continued. Their request had been granted by chief minister Eknath Shinde. However, the PMC and police have made it clear that the mandal will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of 2019 and exercise caution while erecting pandals near public spaces or on public roads.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We are ensuring that all guidelines are followed strictly by the mandals. The mandals have been requested to ensure that they don’t occupy the roads and cause inconvenience to the public. The guidelines will be followed as per the permissions granted in 2019. However, citizens are free to get in touch with the police if they find any violation or inconvenience during the festival if somebody blocks the road.”

Box

Mandals must take care of the services of ambulance, autos, two-wheelers and PMPML buses

Pandals can have a height of up to 18 feet

Running pandals must not measure more than 50 metre

Pandals must be put up at the appointed place only

Must have volunteers and security guards for duty

If pandals are found violating norms, citizens can call 18001030222/9689900002 or call the anti-encroachment cell on 02025501398. Police station in-charge and ward officers will take action based on the jurisdiction of complaints