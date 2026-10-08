Pune Airport cargo traffic rises 43.9% in first eight months of 2026

Cargo traffic at Pune Airport rose 43.9% in the first eight months of 2026, with the airport handling 45,050.7 metric tonnes between January and August 2026, compared with 31,303.7 metric tonnes during the corresponding period last year. Monthly handling crossed 6,000 metric tonnes in May and August, with May recording the highest volume at 6,147.8 metric tonnes. (HT)

According to data shared by airport authorities, cargo volumes increased in each of the eight months of the ongoing calendar year. Monthly handling crossed 6,000 metric tonnes in May and August, with May recording the highest volume at 6,147.8 metric tonnes. In August, the airport handled 6,046.8 metric tonnes, up 45.9% from the same month last year.

Domestic cargo accounted for the bulk of the traffic, rising from 31,241.3 metric tonnes in January-August 2025 to 44,822 metric tonnes during the same period this year, a growth of about 43.5%.

International cargo recorded a sharper rise, increasing from 62.4 metric tonnes in the first eight months of 2025 to 228.7 metric tonnes during the corresponding period this year — more than three times the previous year’s volume.

The increase comes amid expanding industrial and commercial activity in Pune and surrounding areas, which have a strong presence of automobile, engineering, manufacturing, information technology, pharmaceutical and export-oriented industries. Rising air-cargo volumes could improve the movement of high-value and time-sensitive goods and strengthen connectivity with domestic and international markets.

Union minister of state (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said the increase in cargo traffic was an indicator of the region’s growing economic and industrial activity.

“Pune and the surrounding region are important centres for high-value sectors such as manufacturing, automobiles, engineering, technology and pharmaceuticals. Efficient and faster air-cargo connectivity is crucial for the growth of these industries. The substantial increase in cargo handled at Pune Airport reflects the expanding economic and industrial activity in the region,” Mohol said.