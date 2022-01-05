Pune district reports 2,833 new Covid cases, 81,470 vaxxed on Wednesday

PUNE According to the state health department, the district reported 2,833 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Wednesday.

The progressive count currently stands at 1.17 million, out of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,195 deaths reported and 5,617 are active cases who are in the hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

Pune also saw 81,470 vaccinations on Wednesday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 421 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 370,832 and the death toll stood at 7,044 as one more death was reported.

Pune city reported 1,835 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 530,907 and the death toll stood at 9,273.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 577 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 272,662 and the toll stood at 3,528.

Pune district also saw 81,470 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Wednesday and in total, 15 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 8.85 million are first doses and 6.50 million are second doses. A total of 632 sites saw vaccination out of which 486 were government centres and 146 were private centres.

Over 79, 254 people aged between 15 to 18 years old, got the jab in the district on the third day since the vaccination was started for the adolescents.