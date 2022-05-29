Pune district reports 59 new Covid cases in 24 hours

PUNE Pune district reported 59 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 333 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 7 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday which took the progressive count to 425,789 and the death toll stood at 7,204.

Pune city reported 43 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681,240 and the death toll stood at 9,713.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 9 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,791 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Sunday in total 18.40 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.19 million are second doses and 4,39,096 were precautionary doses.

A total of 64 sites saw vaccination out of which 22 were government centres and 42 were private centres.