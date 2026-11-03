Pune: Pune recorded 843 dengue cases in October, the highest monthly tally so far this year, taking the city’s total to 2,486 cases ((IgM and NS1 ELISA-positive) this year, officials said on Monday. Pune logs 843 dengue cases in October, highest monthly tally this year

The cases have risen from 366 in July to 512 in August and 662 in September, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ward-wise report.

According to officials, Aundh-Baner ward reported the highest 152, followed by Yerawada-Wadgaonsheri with 110, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar 92, Keshavnagar ward 74, Kothrud 73 and Ahmednagar Road-Wagholi 71 cases in October.

The cumulative ward-wise figures for January 1 to October 30 show Aundh-Baner 364, Kothrud 302, Ahmednagar Road-Wagholi 293, Yerawada-Wadgaonsheri 247 and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar 231 cases.

As per the PMC’s insect control department report— 709 suspected dengue cases have been reported in October and 2,372 in the entire year (till October). As many as 39 dengue cases have been confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in October, taking the annual confirmed count to 104. The ward-wise report records 843 IHIP dengue IgM and NS1 ELISA-positive cases in October and 2,486 cumulatively.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief and head of PMC’s vector-borne disease control programme, has appealed to citizens to prevent water stagnation.

“There is no specific drug or vaccine available against dengue; prevention is the only strategy. Ward-level officers have been asked to explain the rise in cases and report the steps taken to control mosquito breeding.

According to officials, mosquito breeding has been found at 2,683 locations, including homes, offices and colleges. The civic body has issued 50 notices during October, taking the annual number of notices to 2,683. Besides, administrative fees of over ₹6.95 lakh have been collected till October this year.