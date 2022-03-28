Pune Metro ridership trend reveal passengers are in only for a joy ride

For Nikhil Yengul and his friends, it was a joy ride travelling by the Pune metro from Garware college to Vanaz on Sunday. “I stay in the Swargate area and as it was a Sunday, we friends decided to visit the newly-started Pune metro stations and take a ride. The metro is the pride of Pune and we are happy that there is a new mode of transportation for Punekars. However, this stretch needs to be extended soon as very few people travel on this short metro stretch.”

Yengul and his friends are not the only ones taking joy rides over weekends; there is a heavy rush of groups including families, students, office-goers and elderly people thronging the Pune metro stations, especially Garware college and Vanaz, over weekends just to travel by the metro for fun. In fact, the percentage of such passengers coming for joy rides is over 90% ever since the Pune metro was inaugurated on March 6. While there are very few genuine passengers using the metro service for their day-to-day travel.

“It’s true that the initial passengers coming to travel by the metro are mostly Punekars who want to enjoy the metro services for the first time in the city. We cannot tell the exact number or percentage right now, as to how many of them are coming for joy rides and how many are real passengers. But yes, there is a large number of people coming in groups over weekends to travel from Garware college to Vanaz station and back to Garware college station,” said Hemant Sonawane, general manager (PR) at Maha Metro.

“There are some passengers genuinely using the metro service such as students from colleges in Deccan including Garware college and Fergusson college, office-goers and those who stay on the Karve road stretch. But these numbers are less, and once the number of metro stations increases, the passenger number will also increase. Daily around 10,000 people travel by this metro and on weekends, the number is higher. In the next few weeks, we will understand the passenger trends,” he said.

On March 6, two city routes of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) - Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (7.03km) were inaugurated.

Meanwhile, the Maha Metro authorities have decided to run the metro after an interval of 25 minutes, which was earlier 30 minutes. Most of the passengers coming in groups take the ‘return’ ticket from Garware college metro station to Vanaz metro station which costs ₹30 per person. There is still a large number of infrastructural and internal works going on at these metro stations, as the inauguration was carried out in hurry.

“I travelled by the Pune metro on Saturday evening; it was for fun as I travelled in the evening after my job. I stay on Sinhgad road and came all the way to Garware college station. There are still many works to be carried out at the metro stations,” said Saurabh Mohite, a passenger.