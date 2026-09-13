Pune police impose curbs, announce traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav

The Pune city police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 37(1), (2) and (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, across the Pune police commissionerate limits from 12.01am on September 15 to midnight on September 28, citing security and law-and-order concerns during Ganeshotsav and other festivals. The order also bans burning or displaying effigies, provocative posters or banners, and making speeches, announcements or playing songs that could disturb public peace. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The order, issued by deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Prashant Amrutkar on Saturday, states that protests, demonstrations, strikes, processions and hunger strikes organised by political and social groups could lead to law-and-order problems.

During the period, carrying or possessing explosives, inflammable substances, firearms, swords, knives, sticks and other objects capable of causing injury has been prohibited. The order also bans burning or displaying effigies, provocative posters or banners, and making speeches, announcements or playing songs that could disturb public peace.

Statements or speeches that could create tension, threaten state security or incite people against the government are also prohibited. Gatherings of more than five persons will require prior permission from the Pune police commissioner. Meetings, processions and demonstrations likely to affect public order or security are also covered.

Police personnel, security guards, watchmen and others authorised by senior officers have been exempted from certain provisions, including restrictions on carrying sticks of up to 3.5 feet.

Violations can invite action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Traffic diversions

The Pune traffic police have announced diversions and parking restrictions from 6am to midnight on September 12, 13 and 14 to manage traffic during Ganesh idol purchases.

Traffic will be closed on Shivaji Road between Gadgil Putla Chowk and Gotiram Bhayya Chowk, with vehicles diverted through alternate routes. Restrictions and no-parking arrangements will also be imposed on Sinhagad Road between Savarkar Putla Chowk and Samadhan Chowk.

In Keshavnagar-Mundhwa, restrictions will be in force from 6am to 10pm, including one-way arrangements on some roads and a ban on heavy vehicles on specified stretches.

The traffic police have designated parking areas for Ganesh idol buyers and announced diversions for PMPML buses. Motorists have been advised to follow the diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel.