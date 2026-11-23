The Pune police’s Special Branch has launched deportation proceedings against 19 women from Thailand who were found staying in the city illegally despite their visas expiring. The women were traced in Koregaon Park, Manjri and Mundhwa during a special verification drive conducted on November 20. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar directed the Special Branch to identify foreign nationals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar directed the Special Branch to identify foreign nationals without valid visas and take appropriate legal action against them.

Accordingly, special teams were formed under the guidance of Prashant Amrutkar, deputy commissioner of police (Special Branch). Police inspectors Savita Ghanwat, Yuvraj Hande and Harshvardhan Gade coordinated the operation.

Police officials said the verification drive against foreign nationals overstaying their visas would continue in different parts of Pune.