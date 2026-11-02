Pune RTO cracks down on private buses charging pax exorbitant fares during Diwali

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has intensified its crackdown on private travel operators charging passengers exorbitant fares during the Diwali festive season. The RTO’s flying squads have inspected around 250 private buses over the past few days, and initiated punitive action against 20 operators found violating the prescribed fare regulations. The special enforcement drive, which began on October 23, will continue till November 20 in response to a growing number of complaints from passengers about arbitrary fare hikes by private bus operators. As per the existing regulations, private contract carriage buses are allowed to charge a maximum of 50% more than the corresponding ticket fares of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). (HT)

As per the existing regulations, private contract carriage buses are allowed to charge a maximum of 50% more than the corresponding ticket fares of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). This means that private operators can charge up to 1.5 times the ST fare. However, several operators have allegedly been flouting these norms during the festive rush, charging passengers considerably higher fares, particularly on routes witnessing heavy demand. Consequently, the RTO has stepped-up inspections to ensure that private bus operators adhere to the prescribed fare structure and do not exploit passengers travelling home for Diwali.

According to RTO officials, Pune witnesses the movement of approximately 1,200 private travel buses every day, with a substantial proportion operating on inter-state routes. Nearly one lakh passengers travel by private buses from Pune every day. These buses connect the city to several destinations across Maharashtra and other states, including Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. With a significant increase in passenger demand during the festive season, the department has intensified monitoring of private bus operations.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “We have launched a special inspection campaign to prevent private travel operators from charging passengers more than the fares permitted under the government regulations. Our flying squads have inspected around 250 private buses over the past few days, and action has been initiated against 20 operators found violating the rules. Private contract carriage buses are allowed to charge only up to 50% more than the corresponding MSRTC fares. Any operator charging beyond this limit is violating the prescribed regulations and will face strict action.”

“The inspection drive will continue till November 20 and our teams are keeping a close watch on private buses operating from Pune, particularly those catering to inter-state passengers. We are taking complaints of overcharging seriously and are also checking whether passengers are being harassed or prevented from travelling after booking their tickets. Passengers should not remain silent if an operator charges excessively or creates difficulties during the journey. They can share their name, mobile number and a photograph of their bus ticket on our dedicated WhatsApp number, 8275330101. We will verify the complaint and take immediate action against the concerned travel operator. Our objective is to ensure that passengers are not financially exploited during the festive rush and that private bus operators strictly follow the prescribed fare regulations,” Bhosale said.

The RTO has assured that complaints will be examined and appropriate action will be taken against violators.