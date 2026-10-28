Pune RTO warns private buses against excess fares during Diwali

Pune: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has warned private passenger bus operators against charging fares above government-prescribed limits during the Diwali rush, cautioning that violations will invite action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and relevant rules. Pune Regional Transport Office warns private passenger bus operators against charging fares above government-prescribed limits during the Diwali rush. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The RTO said it had received complaints of arbitrary fares amid rising festive-season demand. Regional transport officer Archana Gaikwad issued the warning after meeting private bus operators to discuss overcharging and road safety.

“Private passenger bus operators must charge fares only within the limits prescribed by the government. Action will be taken against those found charging more than the permitted fares during the Diwali period,” Gaikwad said.

Under a state government decision dated April 20, 2018, private bus operators must adhere to prescribed fare limits. The RTO said it would step up monitoring during the festive period, when demand for inter-city travel typically rises.

Passengers can report overcharging and other violations on WhatsApp at 8275330209. Complainants should provide their name, mobile number and a photograph of the bus ticket to help authorities verify the complaint.

The RTO also reminded operators of their passenger safety responsibilities. Drivers must not drive under the influence of alcohol or use mobile phones while driving, and must follow road safety rules. Operators must also ensure passenger safety and keep all required vehicle documents valid.

Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale, probationary assistant regional transport officers Rahul Fasale and Rohit Arsul, and 26 representatives of the bus operators’ association attended the meeting.

The warning comes amid the annual festive rush, when increased demand often pushes up ticket prices for passengers travelling to their hometowns. The RTO has urged passengers to retain their tickets and submit supporting details when reporting suspected overcharging.