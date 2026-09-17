Pune witnesses surge in hand, foot, mouth disease cases among children

The city has witnessed an increase in Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease (HFMD) among children, particularly those aged two to seven years. This year, for the first time, doctors have also seen cases of repeated infection among children. Most children recover with symptomatic treatment but in rare cases children with severe infections and high-risk categories might require hospitalisation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to doctors, seasonal weather changes and close-contact settings in schools and day care centres have increased the transmission of this highly contagious disease. Most children recover with symptomatic treatment but in rare cases children with severe infections and high-risk categories might require hospitalisation.

Senior paediatrician Dr Jayant Navrange said HFMD cases have significantly increased among city children over the past five weeks, with infections spreading within families, housing societies and schools. “We are seeing four to five cases every week and I have come across around 30 cases in a month. Some children have also developed the infection repeatedly, with two to three episodes reported in some cases,” he said.

HFMD is common in children under 5 years old, but anyone can get infected. The illness is usually not serious, but it is highly contagious. To prevent spreading HFMD, children should wash their hands often, clean and disinfect surfaces, and avoid close contact with others. The common signs and symptoms include fever, mouth sores, fatigue, rashes and small red spots that develop into blisters on the tongue, gums and inner cheeks.

Dr Navrange added, “There is no specific drug treatment available, and prevention is difficult as the infection spreads easily through close contact.”

Dr Anil Khamkar, academic head and senior consultant NICU, Noble Hospitals and Research Centre, said that HFMD is common in Pune from June to Oct and December to January. “Initially, fever and low activity are the only presenting symptoms, followed later by blisters and papular rashes. As the disease name itself describes it, rashes are usually distributed on the hands, feet, and inside the mouth. But other areas are also involved: elbows, buttocks and knees. Rashes cause burning, itching and pain. Blisters in the mouth and pharyngeal area lead to difficulty in swallowing and pain while eating,” said Khamkar.

He further said that since it is highly contagious, precautions and isolation are key, mainly for children under five years and children with comorbidities and preexisting skin problems.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said children between the ages of three and seven are particularly vulnerable, and school administration should take immediate preventive measures to stop the spread. “Schools and families should ensure children exhibiting symptoms of HFMD are isolated immediately and seek medical attention. HFMD spreads easily through contact with infected surfaces, toys, or direct person-to-person contact. In most cases, children recover within a week to 10 days,” he said.