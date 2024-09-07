 RTO drive against private bus operators - Hindustan Times
RTO drive against private bus operators

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 07, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Pune RTO to monitor private bus fares until Sept 30, ensuring compliance with limits. Complaints can be sent via email or WhatsApp. Violators face action.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) will carry out special campaign till September 30 to check private bus operators from charging people beyond the maximum fare limits set for routes during the festive season.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) will carry out special campaign till September 30 to check private bus operators. (HT PHOTO)
The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) will carry out special campaign till September 30 to check private bus operators. (HT PHOTO)

“If the fares are charged more than 50 per cent per km from private contract passenger vehicles, compared to the regular fare or more than 1.5 times the fare of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, passengers should register complaint on e-mail rtopune@gmail.com or WhatsApp number 8275330101,” a regional transport office release stated.

“The government has fixed the maximum fare by issuing an official decision on April 27, 2018, and violators will face action,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
