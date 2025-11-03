Shaurya Bhattacharya wins Poona Club Open 2025 after dramatic playoff finish

Trailing by two shots at the start of the final round, Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya delivered a breathtaking comeback to edge out pre-tournament favourite Yuvraj Sandhu in a playoff at The Poona Club Open 2025, a ₹1 crore event at the Poona Club Golf Course. The win was Bhattacharya’s second of the season and third overall, earning him ₹15 lakh and consolidating his fourth position on the PGTI Order of Merit with season earnings of ₹83,02,392. (HT PHOTO)

Bhattacharya carded a flawless seven-under 64, the day’s best, to match Sandhu at 21-under 263, after rounds of 69-63-67-64. The 22-year-old sealed the title with a clutch birdie on the playoff hole, while Sandhu could manage only a par.

The win was Bhattacharya’s second of the season and third overall, earning him ₹15 lakh and consolidating his fourth position on the PGTI Order of Merit with season earnings of ₹83,02,392. Despite finishing as runner-up, Sandhu extended his lead at the top of the merit list, taking home ₹10 lakh and raising his season earnings to ₹98,67,200.

Veer Ahlawat and Shivendra Singh Sisodia shared third place at 12-under 272, while Pune’s Rohan Dhole Patil was the best-placed local professional at six-under 278, finishing 14th.

The turning point came on the back nine, when Bhattacharya drained a 12-footer for birdie on the eighth hole and added five more birdies in the next six holes, including a 25-footer on the 11th. Sandhu, who had built a five-shot lead early, faltered on the 18th with a poor tee shot and missed a short putt, allowing Bhattacharya to force a playoff.

“It was a thrilling day of golf. Crucial putts, especially the par save on 16 and birdie on 18, made the difference. The 25-footer on 11 was the game-changer,” Bhattacharya said.

