Step up Covid testing, genome sequencing to detect delta variant: Experts

The health experts in the city suggest that Covid-19 testing and genome sequencing in the district should be increased if the delta variant has to be detected to avoid the early onset of the third wave.

Dr Sanjay Patil, former vice-president, IMA, and chairman of the Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said that testing is vital and should be done.

“However, contact tracing is less. There is laxity in contact tracing. After every positive patient there should be at least 10 to 12 contacts that should be tested,” said Dr Patil.

He added that genome sequencing in suspected cases should be done.

“The samples used for genome testing should be area wise. If a doctor feels that a particular case is different from usual Covid-19 cases, such cases should be referred for genome sequencing. The central government has given directives that at least 100 samples should undergo genome sequencing,” said Patil.

He added that samples from containment zones should undergo genome testing.

Testing for Covid-19 in the Pune district has increased marginally from 16,356 on June 1 to 18,509 on June 24, according to data provided by the district health officer.

Dr Kapil Zirpe, member of the city and district Covid-19 task force and head of department, critical care at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that as of now there is not enough evidence of how dangerous the delta variant is.

“We need to do random testing in the city. Testing vendors and customers who frequent the market is important as they can turn into superspreaders. Increased random testing is crucial if we have to stay prepared for the third wave,” said Dr Zirpe.

He added that no matter where people are, they must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Also, many students travel from one place to another and they frequently meet others. In such a scenario, along with vendors, students are also crucial as more random testing can help avoid any superspreaders,” said Dr Zirpe.

He further noted that random testing intends to avoid the increase in the number of cases in the next wave.

“We should be prepared for the next wave. By more vaccination and testing, we can keep more patients away from being critical,” added Dr Zirpe.