PUNE: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar’s panel won the Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory election by a decisive margin, defeating a rival panel led by incumbent chairman Purushottam Jagtap in a closely watched contest that tested her leadership in the cooperative sector following the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar. Sunetra Pawar’s panel wins Someshwar sugar factory polls, defeats incumbent chairman’s rebellion

Sunetra Pawar’s panel won all the 21 seats for which elections were held on Sunday; vote counting took place on Monday.

The victory is significant because Jagtap, who had been associated with Ajit Pawar for 34 years, broke ranks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to field his own panel. The election was the first major contest in the cooperative sector since Ajit Pawar’s death and was seen as an indirect test of Sunetra Pawar’s ability to retain his political influence in the Baramati region.

Sunetra Pawar, campaigning alongside her son Jay Pawar, toured the factory’s area of operation to reach out to member farmers. She sought to reassure them that the factory’s development would continue with the support of the state government. The appeal, coupled with sympathy for Ajit Pawar following his death, appears to have helped her panel secure the members’ backing.

Reacting to the victory, Sunetra Pawar thanked the factory’s members and congratulated the winning candidates, dedicating the mandate to her late husband and his contribution to the cooperative institution.

“Ajit Dada nurtured trust, and the members have given their verdict; this victory is dedicated to his work,” she said.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s 34-year association with the factory, she said his close relationship with the institution, his vision for member farmers’ welfare, and the legacy he built in the cooperative sector would remain important. Following the path he showed and fulfilling his vision would be a fitting tribute to him, she said.

Sunetra Pawar also said the trust placed in the panel by member farmers and the hard work of party workers had been its strength. She reiterated her commitment to protecting members’ interests, improving farmers’ prosperity and accelerating the factory’s development.

“The victory is not merely a moment of happiness but also a major responsibility to live up to the trust placed in us,” she said, adding that fulfilling member farmers’ expectations and ensuring the factory’s overall development would remain the panel’s priority.

The election was closely watched because the Someshwar factory has remained under Ajit Pawar’s political influence for over three decades. Jagtap, a longstanding associate, had been part of that leadership before deciding to contest independently, making the challenge particularly significant.