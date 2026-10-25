Three held for attacking police constable at YCM Hospital

PUNE: A police constable deployed at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri was allegedly choked and punched in the face with an iron bangle after he asked three men not to create a disturbance while doctors were treating their friend early on Saturday. Police constable deployed at YCM Hospital was allegedly punched in the face with an iron bangle after he asked three men not to create disturbance while doctors were treating their friend. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused, Vaibhav Salunkhe, Kushal Goyal and Sohail Shaikh, allegedly threatened to kill him, warning that they would finish him off if they encountered him outside. The Sant Tukaramnagar police have taken them into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint lodged by police constable Amol Shinde, he and another constable were on duty at the hospital when the three men brought their friend, Kaustubh Gupta, for treatment. While doctors were attending to Gupta, the men allegedly spoke aggressively to the medical staff, shouted and created a disturbance.

Police said, “When Shinde and Dagwar intervened and asked them not to create a ruckus, the accused allegedly pushed Shinde, grabbed his uniform collar and abused him.”

Police investigation further revealed that when Shinde went towards the hospital police outpost to seek assistance. Salunkhe allegedly followed him there, abused him and threatened to kill him. Meanwhile, Goyal and Shaikh allegedly abused Shinde and threatened him, saying that although he had escaped from the hospital, they would finish him off if they met him outside.

The Sant Tukaramnagar police have registered a case against the three under sections 109(1), 121(1), 121(2), 132, 352, 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and arrested all three accused.